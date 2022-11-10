Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.32. 64,021,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,816,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

