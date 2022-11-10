Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 1,060,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,848. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

