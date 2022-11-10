Insider Selling: HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,056.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ Silicon alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 40,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$7,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 10,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$2,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 72,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

HPQ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,366. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.73.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.