Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 1.4 %

Graco Dividend Announcement

GGG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. 938,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

