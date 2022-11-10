Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. 10,271,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,870. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.