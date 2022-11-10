Gainplan LLC Sells 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.84 on Wednesday, hitting $314.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,874. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

