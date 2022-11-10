Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £136 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £136 ($156.59) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLTR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($148.53) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £141.80 ($163.27).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 320 ($3.68) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching £114.65 ($132.01). The stock had a trading volume of 268,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,150. The stock has a market cap of £20.16 billion and a PE ratio of -48.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 52 week high of £126.15 ($145.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,451.92.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.