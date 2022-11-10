Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.27. 65,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

