Dohj LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,909,137. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.