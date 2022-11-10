DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of DOCN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,210. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 662.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.