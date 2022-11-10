Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,001 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teleflex worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.45. The company had a trading volume of 428,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

