Davis R M Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.60. The company had a trading volume of 847,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,061. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.34.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

