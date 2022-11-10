Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. 7,146,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,372. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $122.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

