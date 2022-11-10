Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,793,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. 31,103,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,742,434. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

