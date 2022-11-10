CWS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $127.70. 1,671,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $130.31.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

