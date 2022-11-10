CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

