CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,986,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.