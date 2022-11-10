CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

