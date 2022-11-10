CWS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after buying an additional 53,513 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

SLG traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 841,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

