CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

