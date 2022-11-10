CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.53. CSP shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 1,269 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

CSP Cuts Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,574 shares of company stock worth $151,769. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

