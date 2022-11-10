Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 35.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $75.02 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006278 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001291 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

