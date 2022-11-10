Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

