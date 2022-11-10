China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Trading Down 90.9 %
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Company Profile
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (CHOPF)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.