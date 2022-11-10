Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen Buys 3,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 1,812,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,373. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardlytics Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

