Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Reduced by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 843,790 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 2.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 5.56% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $134,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 626,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,376. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

