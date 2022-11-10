Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.25

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.25 and traded as high as C$11.09. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$10.88, with a volume of 2,024,395 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

