BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.20

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 54137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações ( OTCMKTS:BBSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

