Barclays Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €84.00 ($84.00) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €0.72 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.50 ($64.50). The stock had a trading volume of 425,779 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.15. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a one year high of €56.25 ($56.25).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

