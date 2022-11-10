Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.19

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.19 and traded as low as $23.20. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 917 shares.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Stories

