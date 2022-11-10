Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.33 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Asure Software Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.84. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 49.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

