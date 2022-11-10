Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,224.01

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,224.01 ($14.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,306.50 ($15.04). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($14.67), with a volume of 1,524,523 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 1,050 ($12.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,275 ($14.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($14.51) to GBX 1,210 ($13.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($11.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,285.63 ($14.80).

Antofagasta Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,695.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,222.71.

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

Antofagasta Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.26%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

