American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.61

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.61 and traded as high as $37.97. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 5,681 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 22.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.