Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $182.57

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €182.57 ($182.57) and traded as high as €188.90 ($188.90). Allianz shares last traded at €188.14 ($188.14), with a volume of 953,977 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($235.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($205.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($267.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($230.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €171.51 and its 200-day moving average is €182.34.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
