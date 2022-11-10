Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. 2,063,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,041. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,045,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

