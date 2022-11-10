41,415 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.
Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.37.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.