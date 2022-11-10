41,415 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.