ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.49.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
