ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

