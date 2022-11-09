Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $268.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.