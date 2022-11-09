Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.86 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.39. 6,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.