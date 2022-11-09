Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0251 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $339.66 million and approximately $128.74 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00544286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.28350977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,803,995,175 coins and its circulating supply is 13,512,528,022 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

