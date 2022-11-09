Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. 6,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,642. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,861,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

