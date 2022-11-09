Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.29.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after buying an additional 56,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

