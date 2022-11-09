ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $336,329.61 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $336,329.61 and $19.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00228835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00061109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

