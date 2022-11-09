Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $37.30 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $37.30 or 0.00219854 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $584.28 million and $92.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00085481 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002912 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,665,062 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

