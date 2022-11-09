Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.