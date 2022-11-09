Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

