Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

