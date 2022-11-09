Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $676,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.6 %

ALGT stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

