Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,298 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.8 %

CMP opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.21.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

