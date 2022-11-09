Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $718,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $306.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.17. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $311.53.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.74.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

